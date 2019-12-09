Scope for cooperation with Bihar: Brazil's Ambassador

Ambassador of Brazil to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Sunday said there is a scope for cooperation between Brazil and Bihar on biofuel, agriculture and animal sciences.

During a courtesy visit by the Brazil Ambassador to the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, do Lago said there is a possibility of an agreement between India and Brazil on technical cooperation in future, a statement said.

Kumar stressed on the need for exchange of knowledge between research institutes of Brazil and Bihar, it said, adding they discussed new biofuel technologies and techniques to increase sugarcane production.

The chief minister said he had written to the central government a few years ago for making a legal provision for producing ethanol from sugarcane but a consensus could not be reached on the issue, the statement said.

Kumar also discussed with do Lago about his 'Jal- Jeevan-Hariyali' (water-life-greenery) campaign, it said.

The chief minister also apprised the Brazil Ambassador to India about the cultural heritage of the state.