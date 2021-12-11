Second Omicron case reported in Delhi

Delhi on Saturday reported its second case of Omicron after a fully vaccinated person from Zimbabwe tested positive for the new variant in the national capital.
The person had travelled to South Africa, according to ANI.
With this, the tally of Omicron cases in India rose to 33.
