Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda sets up 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'

Self-proclaimed godman and absconder Nithyananda, has allegedly established a legitimate Reserve Bank of Kailasa for his Hindu island nation that he founded recently.

In his latest video, he said that the currency of the alleged island nation will be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 22).

"With the grace of Ganpati, we are going to be revealing all the absolute, complete details of the Reserve Bank of Kailasa and the currencies, it's all ready,” he said in the video.

The economic policy—a 300-page-document—is ready, with designing, currency, economic strategy and will be revealed on Ganesh Chaturthi, he said.

He also said that an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with a country that has agreed to host the Reserve Bank of Kailasa and that establishment is legal.

Nithyananda ‘established’ his own country, Kailasa, after he faced charges of illegal confinement of children and rape last year. He has been booked under the POCSO Act by police officials.