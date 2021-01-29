SII applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine

Serum Institute of India applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine

Novavax's UK trial, which enrolled 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, is expected to be used to apply for use in Britain

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2021, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 11:00 ist
US biotech firm Novavax said its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 efficacy in a major phase 3 clinical trial involving more than 15,000 people. Credit: AFP Photo

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has applied to local authorities to conduct a small domestic trial of Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine, which was found to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial.

Serum expected a decision on an Indian trial of Novavax's vaccine soon, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told Reuters on Friday, hours after the US company reported the efficacy data.

"We have already applied to the drug controller's office for the bridging trial, a few days ago," Poonawalla said. "So they should also give that approval soon now."

Novavax's UK trial, which enrolled 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, is expected to be used to apply for use in Britain, the European Union and other countries.

SII is already bulk producing a vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Poonawalla told Reuters earlier this month that his company would manufacture "upwards of 40-50 million doses per month" of the Novavax vaccine from around April.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Indian health officials say they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens whose genetic makeup can be different from people in western nations.

There are, however, provisions under rules introduced in 2019 to waive such trials in certain conditions. Pfizer Inc requested an exception while seeking an emergency-use authorisation for its vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE, a request the government has turned down.

The Pfizer vaccine has not been approved in India, whose immunisation campaign is using a homegrown one developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Serum Institute of India
India
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Novavax
UK
Adar Poonawalla

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 