Seventh round of talks between Centre, farmers today

Seventh round of talks between Centre, farmers today

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 04 2021, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 08:02 ist
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

As the seventh round of talks between the PM Narendra Modi's government and protesting farmer unions is due to take place on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and discussed the government strategy to resolve the current crisis at the earliest.

Tomar discussed with Singh "all possible options" to find a "middle path" to resolve the crisis, sources added.

Singh, who served as agriculture minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, has emerged as a key troubleshooter and is working mostly behind the scenes on this issue.

Read | Will burn copies of new farm laws on Lohri: Farmer leaders

Protesting farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the last 39 days braving the bone-chilling cold and now rains have threatened to intensify their protest if their two major demands -- repeal of the three new farm laws and legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP) -- are not accepted by the government in the January 4 meeting.

Rains since Saturday night led to waterlogging at the agitation venues, but the unions asserted that "we will not move from here until our demands are met".

After five rounds of inconclusive talks, the government and 40 farmer unions reached some common ground during the sixth round of negotiations on December 30 to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Farmers protests
Delhi Chalo
Narendra Singh Tomar

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

 