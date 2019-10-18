Shah asks forces to display Patel's portrait in offices

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the central security forces like the CRPF and BSF to display Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's portrait in their offices with the pledge of ensuring security and unity of the country, officials said on Friday.

The directive comes ahead of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31.

The home minister has directed all central security forces to display Patel's portrait in their offices with the following Hindi message: 'Bharat Ki Suraksha Aur Ekta Ko Ham Akshun Rakhenge' (We will keep the security and unity of India intact).

Patel was India's first home minister and deputy prime minister.

He was credited for merger of over 560 princely states into the union of India.