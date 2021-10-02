Shah, Nadda hold talks over Manipur assembly polls

Shah, Nadda hold deliberations over Manipur assembly polls

It has been reported that the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, an ally of the BJP, is to go it alone

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2021, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 01:06 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday held deliberations with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other party leaders over the assembly elections in the northeastern state early next year, sources said.

Besides Shah and Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, the party's election incharge for Manipur and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and incharge of party affairs in the state Sambit Patra were present in the meeting.

The meeting started late evening, sources said, adding that a comprehensive analysis of the political situation in the state was done in the meeting.

It has been reported that the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP, is to go it alone and contest in majority of the seats in Manipur. The state has 60 assembly seats.

At present, the NPP has four MLAs in Manipur and two of them are ministers in the BJP-led coalition government. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur
BJP
Amit Shah
Indian Politics
J P Nadda

Related videos

What's Brewing

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

 