Shamli on path to become green zone after recovery of last patient

The last one of 17 patients in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district was on Saturday declared negative for coronavirus infection, an official said.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 17 patients were found infected with the virus, but all of them have been recovered and discharged.

The last one was discharged on Saturday, she said, adding this has put the district on the path of turning into a green zone from orange one.

If no one is found infected in the district during the next 14 days, the district will become a green zone, she said