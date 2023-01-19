'Sharing article critical of PM doesn't impinge on suitability': SC Collegium reiterates appointment of advocate as HC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has reiterated its recommendation for the elevation of advocate R John Sathyan as a judge of Madras High Court, overruling the central government's objection on the ground that he had shared an article critical of the Prime Minister.

The Collegium also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph said that all the consultee-judges at the relevant time, viz Justices Kaul, Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice M M Sundresh had found him suitable for elevation.

A statement by the Collegium cited an intelligence bureau (IB) report, which said: “As per open sources, two posts made by him, i e, sharing of an article published in ‘The Quint’, which was critical of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; and another post regarding committing of suicide by medical aspirant Anitha, who ended her life in 2017 since she was unable to clear NEET, portraying it as a killing by ‘political betrayal’ and a tag stating ‘shame of you India’ came to notice.”

The Collegium said all the consultee judges had a favourable opinion about the suitability of Sathyan.

“The Intelligence Bureau has reported that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity. Sathyan belongs to the Christian community. The IB report notes that he does not have any overt political leanings,” the statement said.

It further added that in this backdrop, the adverse comments of the IB in respect of posts made by Sathyan i.e. sharing an article published in ‘The Quint’ and another post regarding committing of suicide by a medical aspirant candidate in 2017 will not impinge on the suitability, character or integrity of Sathyan.

The Collegium reiterated its recommendation of February 16, 2022, for the appointment of Sathyan as Judge of the Madras High Court. The Collegium further recommends that he be given precedence in the matter of appointment as judge over certain names separately recommended on January 17, 2023, for appointment as judges in the Madras High Court.