Shed fiscal fundamentalism and pay compensation to Covid-19 victims: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government on its stand that Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia payment to families of Covid-19 victims will strain its finances, saying its "fiscal fundamentalism in this catastrophe makes no sense".

The party argued that the government can very well raise the required resources "if it abandons its preoccupation" with maintaining the levels of fiscal deficit in a crisis of this dimension.

The argument that the distribution of ex-gratia payments will strain the finances of the government is specious, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

"Such fiscal fundamentalism in this catastrophe makes no sense," it added.

In its affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that paying ex-gratia compensation was beyond the fiscal affordability and the finances of central and state governments as they were under severe strain. Due to its scale and impact, the MHA argued, it would not be appropriate to apply the scheme of assistance, eligible for natural disasters, to the epidemic.

The CPI(M) said the Disaster Management Act stipulates compensation to the victims of a disaster and Covid-19 has been declared as a disaster.

"Crores of people have lost their means of livelihood during the last one year and are struggling to survive. They are receiving very little help even in the struggle against the pandemic with grossly inadequate health facilities, shortages of life saving medicines, etc. The informal sector that is the basis for sustenance for crores of daily wage labourers has been virtually destroyed. This Covid pandemic came on top of such ruination that began earlier with the Demonetisation and GST," it said.

Under these circumstances, the party said ex-gratia payment to families who lost their members to the pandemic is a basic humanitarian need.

