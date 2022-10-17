Shocked that Sourav Ganguly was deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Shocked Sourav was deprived of second BCCI term: Mamata

  • Oct 17 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 16:13 ist
Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly. Credit: PTI Photos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was “deprived” of a second term as BCCI president.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him.

“I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief,” she said.

There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added.

