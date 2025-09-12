Karnataka government to form panel on social security for outsourced staff

<p>In a move likely to benefit around 3.8 lakh outsourced employees, the Cabinet decided on Thursday to form a sub-committee to look into providing social security for such workers in departments and boards.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, “The Cabinet decided to form a sub-committee to look into providing social security and other facilities to lakhs of people working in departments and boards.” </p><p>The Cabinet discussed the possibility of regularising these jobs, which will be a major policy decision due to big differences in salaries of employees and outsourced counterparts. </p>.Karnataka: Forest department daily wager killed in wild elephant attack .<p>It approved a proposal to alter protocol for government events. Nine members can be mentioned in invitations and can be present on the stage. The upper limit for this is 13.</p>.<p>While the concerned minister will finalise names for a state-level programme, district in-charge minister will finalise names for district-level events. For taluk-level programmes, names will be finalised by local MLA. The Cabinet decided to hold a special meeting on September 16 to take a final call on providing compensation to farmers and acquiring land for Upper Krishna Project phase 3.</p>