Sidhu invites Musk to set up Tesla unit in Ludhiana

Earlier, Telangana and Maharashtra also invited Elon Musk to set up business there

  Jan 16 2022
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 17:52 ist
In the run-up to the state assembly polls, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday invited industry tycoon Elon Musk to set up Tesla's unit in state's industrial hub Ludhiana.

"I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as a hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation &amp; sustainable development," Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu's invite comes in the wake of Musk's assertion that the company is facing a "lot of challenges" in bringing the company to India.

Earlier, Telangana and Maharashtra also invited Elon Musk to set up business there.

