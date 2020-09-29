Single-day Covid-19 cases in India drop below 75,000

Single-day Covid-19 cases in India drop below 75,000; recovery rate rises to 83.01%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 11:27 ist
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

Daily Covid-19 cases in India dropped below 75,000 and deaths under 1,000 were reported after nearly a month, while total recoveries crossed the 51 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 61,45,291 with 70,589 new infections, while the death toll reached 96,318 after 776 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 51,01,397 pushing the recovery rate to 83.01 per cent.

There are 9,47,576 active cases in the country which comprise 15.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.57 per cent.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past  50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 with 11,42,811 samples being tested on Monday.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

