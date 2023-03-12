Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India

Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2023, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 11:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 524 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Centre raises concern over increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases, pitches for more surveillance

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 