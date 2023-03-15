Single-day rise of over 600 Covid cases after 117 days

While two deaths were reported by Karnataka, two were by Maharashtra and one by Uttarakhand, the data updated at 8 am stated

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 15 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 11:36 ist
A total of 618 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,30,789 with five deaths. Credit: IANS Photo

The daily number of Covid cases in India was recorded above 600 after 117 days, while the active cases increased to 4,197, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 618 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,30,789 with five deaths.

While two deaths were reported by Karnataka, two were by Maharashtra and one by Uttarakhand, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country had recorded 656 cases on November 18 last year.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,91,956).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,970.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

