SIT arrests farmer for lynching BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri as 90-day probe period draws to a close

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence made another arrest, of a farmer, in connection with the lynching of three BJP workers during the incident that took place on October 3, 2021.

Lakhimpur Kheri police and senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav said that Gurpreet Singh, 22, had been absconding since the SIT released pictures of the suspects nearly two months ago. Seven farmers have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The SIT had earlier arrested Vichitra Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Avtaar Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh and Kawaljeet Singh in connection with the lynching of BJP workers.

An FIR of murder and rioting was initially registered against 'unidentified farmers' based on a complaint from BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal, who is a co-accused — along with Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra — in connection with the deaths of four farmers and a journalist during the violence.

Also Read — 2 more arrested for killing BJP workers, driver in Lakhimpur Kheri

Jaiswal's complaint did not mention the deaths of the farmers or the journalist, who were allegedly mowed down by Ashish's convoy.

The first FIR related to the violence was lodged by police on the basis of a complaint by farmers against Ashish Mishra and others. The SIT has arrested 13 people in that case and has termed the incident as "planned".

In November 2021, the Supreme Court had reconstituted the SIT and added new members, IPS officers SB. Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan, along with a retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Rakesh Kumar Jain, to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The SIT is expected to file a charge sheet in both cases within two days as the 90-day deadline for the investigation will end Tuesday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: