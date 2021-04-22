Yechury's son dies of Covid-19 in Gurgaon hospital

Sitaram Yechury's 35-year-old son dies of Covid-19 in Gurgaon hospital

Ashish was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 09:17 ist
Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI photo

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

