Sitharaman to attend G-20 meet in Rome, Covid on agenda

Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome

Finance and health ministers will discuss how to keep momentum on response to pandemic

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 28 2021, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 10:53 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the G-20 joint Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Rome on October 29, which among other things will discuss Covid-19 pandemic prevention and response.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Finance and health ministers will discuss how to keep momentum on response to pandemic and build on further coordination arrangements between health and finance ministries.

On October 29, G20 Finance and Health Ministers will gather in Rome for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency. The meeting will be co-chaired by Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance and Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health.

The meeting will be held on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit taking place in Rome on October 30-31, 2021.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
Rome
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

11 years: That's how much time we have to fix climate

11 years: That's how much time we have to fix climate

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

 