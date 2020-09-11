Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 20:26 ist
Swami Agnivesh

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital, doctors said.

He was 80.

Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday, the doctors said.

"He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Resuscitation was attempted but he passed away at 6:30 pm, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Swami Agnivesh

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 