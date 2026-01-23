<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>will flag off three new Amrit Bharat trains and a passenger train in poll-bound Kerala on Friday. </p><p>The trains will be flagged off during his visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Thiruvananthapuram </a>where he will also address BJP workers in a rally. </p><p>These trains are Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Amrit Bharat Express and Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train.</p>.PM Modi to visit Kerala on Friday to launch development projects.<p>Nagercoil-Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Amrit Bharat Express trains will be operated through the state via Kottayam, while the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express will be operated via Nagercoil.</p><p>The Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train will be a MEMU service, the Railways said in a statement.</p><p>The Amrit Bharat trains are weekly services with stops at major stations across Keralae, while the passenger train will operate daily between Thrissur and Guruvayur.</p><p>The Amrit Bharat trains will have all the features similar to the Vande Bharat trains. The non-AC trains which can carry over 1,800 passengers have a design speed of over 130 km per hour.</p><p>Assembly polls are in Kerala due in April or May this year. </p>