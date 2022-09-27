Social inclusion key to scientific pursuit: President Murmu at HAL ICMF inauguration

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said indigenisation and social inclusion were critical components that drive science to improve the lives of the masses. She was speaking after inaugurating the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) here.

Referring to the ideals held by late president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, the president said Kalam constantly pursued the path of technological development, along with social inclusion. “Science can bring a phenomenal revolution and touch the lives of the masses. Dr Kalam too touched the lives of masses by designing the Kalam-Raju stent,” she said.

The indigenous coronary stent had helped thousands of patients while being affordable in comparison with the imported stents. “...the spirit of indigenisation which was pursued by Dr Kalam has a great, positive impact on our society. The hard work and research pursued by our scientists can save the lives of many people. I urge the scientist community of India to pursue the path of social responsibility,” the president said.

The ICMF is set to cater to the entire rocket engine manufacturing needs under one roof for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in the manufacturing of high-thrust rocket engines. The 4,500-sq m facility, developed with an investment of Rs 208 crore, will manufacture cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SC2000) engines of Indian space launch vehicles.

The president inaugurated the facility in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Murmu who is on her first visit to the state as the President said HAL contributed immensely to India’s self-reliance in defence and ISRO’s efforts were key in elevating India to becoming the sixth country with cryogenic engine manufacturing capabilities. “When this institution (ISRO) started its operations in the 1960s, India was still a young republic facing challenges of severe poverty and illiteracy. But the potential which we held was immense,” she said.

The president said the rockets launched by ISRO also propelled the aspirations of more than 130 crore people of the country.

NIV Zonal Campus:

President Murmu virtually laid the foundation stone of the zonal campus of the Pune-headquartered National Institute of Virology (NIV), in Bengaluru. The NIV, under the Indian Council of Medical Research, is expanding its R&D scope, she said and added that India’s response to the Covid pandemic had found global appreciation. She called for a reimagining of India, to help it emerge as a stronger nation when it enters its 100th year of independence.