Soldier shot dead by colleague: Army

An Army soldier was shot dead by his colleague following an argument during a patrol in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A defence spokesman here said the incident took place at Lassipura village in the Kupwara district this afternoon.
"The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier," the spokesman said.
“The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest military hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he added.
He said an enquiry as per the laid down procedures has been ordered into the incident.
"All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the investigation," he added.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest
Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub
Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards