'Some leaders making irresponsible remarks on vaccine'

Some leaders making irresponsible statements about Covid vaccination drive: Harsh Vardhan

Taking to Twitter he urged these leaders to spend 'more energy in planning and not in creating panic'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 19:35 ist
He said if there are issues in states, it shows that they need to plan their vaccination drives better. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday alleged that various leaders were making "irresponsible statements" about the Covid-19 vaccination drive and requested them to desist from the "shameless urge to play politics" in the midst of a pandemic.

Taking to Twitter he urged these leaders to spend "more energy in planning and not in creating panic".

"I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding the largest vaccination drive. Stating facts so that people can judge intentions of these leaders.

"After GoI (Government of India) provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up and 11.50 crore doses were given in June," Vardhan said in a tweet.

He said if there are issues in states, it shows that they need to plan their vaccination drives better. "Intra-state planning and logistics are the responsibility of the states."

"If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still making such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don't know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic," he said in another tweet.

According to Health Ministry's inoculation data published at 7 am on Thursday cumulatively 33.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

What happens when black hole and a neutron star merge

What happens when black hole and a neutron star merge

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

 