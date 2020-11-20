Sonia Gandhi advised to shift out of Delhi for some time, reaches Goa

Sonia advised to shift out of Delhi, reaches Goa

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2020, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 18:09 ist
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is suffering from a chronic chest infection, on Friday reached Goa after doctors advised her to shift out of Delhi for a few days due to rising pollution in the national capital.

Sonia landed in Goa in the afternoon accompanied by her son and top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Her leaving Delhi comes at a time there has been ra ising demand for introspection over Bihar election results. She had skipped a recent meeting of a panel appointed to help her conduct party affairs.

Sonia has been keeping unwell for the past few months and was in hospital from July 30 before being discharged later in August. Sources said doctors are concerned about her continuing chest infection and have advised her to shift out of Delhi owing to rising pollution levels.

She had also gone to the United States for treatment in September in the midst of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Rahul had accompanied her to the US.

