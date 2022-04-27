11, including 3 children, electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic incident, at least 11 persons, including three minors, were electrocuted after a temple cart came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Kalimedu village in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Wednesday.

As many as 12 persons suffered injuries out of which four are said to be critical. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident took place at around 3 am when the night-long procession was in the final stages as the cart decorated with flowers and serial lights was returning to the temple.

The village is 4 km from Thanjavur which is 340 km from capital Chennai.

“While the procession came near the temple, the cart came in contact with a high-voltage power line leading to the accident. The cart went up in flames,” a senior police officer said. While 10 persons, who stood close to the chariot, were charred to death at the spot, while one person died on the way to hospital.

The cart procession, which has been in practice for the past 90-odd years in the village, is organised in memory of Shaivite saint Thirunavukarasar. While the police has launched investigation into the incident, fire service personnel said the villagers conducted the festival without permission.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will rush to the village to meet the families of those who lost their lives. He also announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to each of the next to the kin of the deceased.

Further details awaited.

