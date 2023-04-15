15 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus topples in Idukki

The pilgrims were from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and the bus toppled around 10 am near Kuttikanam

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 15 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 15 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were travelling to Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy hill shrine in Kerala were injured after the bus in which they were travelling toppled near Kuttinakanam in Idukki district of Kerala.

The pilgrims were from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and the bus toppled around 10 am near Kuttikanam on Saturday morning which is Vishu day in the state (Kerala New Year Day).

Also Read | Punjab accident: Truck runs over pilgrims, seven killed, 20 injured

Four of the 15 injured pilgrims are being provided treatment at the Peerumedu taluk hospital while others are at a private hospital in Kuttikanam. All the injured are said to be out of danger but are kept in hospitals for observation.

Police said that the driver was overspeeding and lost control while passing through a sharp turn in Kuttikanam which is a high-range area of Kerala.

