1,811 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana; recovery rate over 87%

Telangana recorded 1,811 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2.10 lakh even as the recovery rate in the state climbed to over 87 per cent. The toll mounted to 1,217 with nine more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on October 9. The recovery rate stood at 87.01 per cent, while it was 85.7 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 291 of the 1,811 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 171, Rangareddy 138, Nalgonda 108, Karimnagar 100 and other districts.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

It said 50,469 samples were tested on October 9. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 35 lakh. The samples tested per million population was 94,046.

The number of recoveries on October 9 was 2,072 as against 1,811 fresh cases. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.83 lakh, while 26,104 were under treatment. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level, it said.