1,967 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in Telangana

Telangana reported 1,967 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,85,833, while the death toll rose to 1,100 with nine more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 297, followed by Karimnagar (152), Rangareddy (147), Medchal Malkajgiri (137), Nalgonda (105) and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Sunday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 26.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,54,499, while 30,234 are under treatment across the state.

As many as 50,108 samples were tested on September 26, taking the total number examined so far to 28,50,869.

The samples tested per million population was 76,788, the bulletin said.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state stood at 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.57 per cent at the national level, it said. The recovery rate was 83.13 per cent, while it was 82.39 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.