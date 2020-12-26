200 booked for flouting Covid-19 norms for Christmas party in Kerala

200 booked in Kerala for Christmas party amid Covid-19

The DJ party was organised by some locals

  • Dec 26 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 20:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Paying scant regard to the Covid-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a case was registered against 200 people, police said.

The DJ party was organised by some locals. Though no permission was granted, they went ahead and conducted the event which lasted from 9.30 pm to 1 am on Saturday, they said. A case has been registered against the organisers and some of the participants under the Kerala Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 regulation. The video of the event, which has gone viral, shows several men and women dancing.

