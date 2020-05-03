58 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh; tally at 1583

58 fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh; Total mounts to 1,583

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 03 2020, 13:47 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 13:54 ist
A healthcare worker takes blood sample of a policeman for COVID-19 test in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)

A major COVID-19 hotbed Kurnool continued to be a cause for worry as it contributed 30 out of the 58 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the state's aggregate rose further to 1,583.

The latest health department bulletin said 47 patients got discharged from hospitals in different districts and there was no fresh death reported in the state where the toll remained at 33.

With this, the total number of those discharged in the state went up to 488 and the active cases stood at 1,062. COVID-19 cases kept mounting in Kurnool district, touching 466, as local transmission of the virus continued.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 