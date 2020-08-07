6,670 new Covid-19 cases, 101 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday reported 6,670 new cases of Covid-19 and 101 related fatalities taking the total number of infections to 1,64,924 and death toll to 2,998, the health department said.

The day also saw 3,951 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 6,670 fresh cases, 2,147 cases were from Bengaluru urban.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

As of August 7 evening, 1,64,924 positive cases have been confirmed, which included 2,998 deaths and 84,232 discharged cases, the bulletin said. Out of 77,686 active cases, 77,008 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while 678 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of the 101 deaths, 22 were reported from Bengaluru urban followed by Mysuru (15), Hassan and Dharwad (9), Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada (7), Ballari and Udupi (5), Koppal and Kolar (3), Belagavi, Raichur, Davangere, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru (2), and Shivamogga, Haveri, Bidar, Yadgir, Chikkaballapura and Chamarajanagara (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI).

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,147, Ballari 684, Belagavi 390, Kalaburagi 271, Dharwad 266, Udupi 246, Mysuru 242, Koppala 173, Raichur 171, Dakshina Kannada 166 and Shivamogga 151 followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 69,572 infections followed by Ballari 9,384 and Kalaburagi 6,886. In the list of those discharged, Bengaluru urban tops with 35,063 followed by Ballari 4,926 and Kalaburagi 4,256.

A total of 16,24,628 samples have been tested so far, out of which 43,553 were tested on Friday alone.

Among the samples tested during the day, 23,664 were rapid antigen tests.