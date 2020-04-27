80 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh; tally surges to 1,177

Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan reported four coronavirus cases while a parliamentarian's family in Kurnool district was said to have at least six patients as 80 new COVID-19 cases were across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,177 on Monday.

While the government bulletin gave only the overall numbers without any other details, official sources revealed that four staff members of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan were afflicted with the virus.

A local newspaper quoted the MP as saying that six of his family members, including his 83-year old father, tested positive for coronavirus.

Krishna district reported 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur (23) and Kurnool (13).

The COVID-19 toll remained at 31 while four patients were discharged from hospitals in Chittoor and West Godavari districts.

The total number of discharged is now 235.