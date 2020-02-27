9-year-old girl raped by three men for three days in Telangana

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people in Karimnagar district over the past three days, police said on Thursday.

One among the three is suspected to be a minor, while others are in the age group of 20-21, they said. All of them stay in Karimnagar, and one of them lured her to his house on some pretext on February 24 while she was playing outside her house and allegedly raped her.

Similarly, two others, who also stay in nearby houses allegedly raped her on February 25 and February 26, a police official said based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical tests.

Asked if the trio was picked up, the official said further investigations were on.