97-year-old beats COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu; leaves hospital with a smile

Age is just a number, they say. A 97-year-old Krishna Murti, a resident of this metropolis, proved this old adage by beating COVID-19 despite complications.

Krishna Murti, probably the oldest patient in Tamil Nadu to recover from novel coronavirus illness, had multiple comorbid conditions like hypertension and coronary artery disease when he was wheeled into Kauvery Hospital on May 30 after testing positive for COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Despite complications, the 97-year-old patient recovered from the illness, which has consumed the lives of over 350 people in Tamil Nadu alone, providing a glimmer of hope in times of despair.

As the octogenarian left the COVID-19 ward for his home after recovery, the hospital staff, including doctors, cheered him up for beating the virus and giving them “much-needed energy.”

A video that will make you smile. Yes, #Covid_19 can be beaten, like 97-year-old Krishna Murti did. And the doctor who treated the octogenarian says infected with #coronavirus is not the end of one's life. "One will always have a chance to win the war."@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/yFkm88wofe — Sivapriyan E.T.B (@sivaetb) June 13, 2020

In a short video released by the hospital, Murti, who is wheeled out of the isolation ward meant for COVID-19 patients, looks cheerful and even waves his hand at the hospital staff who treated and took care of him, before bidding adieu to them.

“We have to understand that this (COVID-19) is a dreadful disease. We do lose people. But we do have people fighting and coming out healthy. Bear that in your mind that having COVID-19 is not the end of your life. We would always have a chance to win the war and stay healthy,” Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital, said.

Talking about the challenges in treating a 97-year-old patient, the doctor said Murti had hypertension, coronary heart diseases and pneumonia. “But he was an ambulant gentleman and required mild oxygen therapy for the first day or so, after which he slowly recovered. After five to six days, he started becoming much better, walking around, and talking to us. In fact, he gave us a lot of energy and by the time he went home, we all had a good feeling,” Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan said.

The patient, according to doctors, was put on a protein-rich diet, and throughout his recovery, he remained cheerful and jubilant, even advising fellow patients not to worry about the disease.

Krishna Murti is one of the oldest survivors of COVID-19 in India and is doing fine, the hospital said, adding that his health is being monitored continuously.

Dr Balakrishnan also said people should take Krishna Murti’s recovery as an example and should not give in to the fear and lose hope. “The fatality rate of COVID-19 is very low, and we urge people to be positive and safe during these challenging times,” she added.