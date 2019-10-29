A depressed IIT Hyderabad student commits suicide

Worried about his academic performance, an engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of his hostel building at Kandi village of Sangareddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pichikala Siddharth (20), a native of Qutbullapur area of Hyderabad, pursuing an engineering degree in computer sciences. Sangareddy (rural) police sub-inspector S Srikanth told reporters that Siddharth had jumped off the six storied hostel building at around 3.26 am. Immediately IIT campus security personnel of the IIT and students rushed to the spot and shifted him to Balaji Hospitals at Sangareddy. From there he was shifted to a corporate hospital at Financial District for better treatment. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Before he committed suicide, Siddharth sent a mail to his friends and his family members saying that he had not been doing well in studies for quite some time and was not able to concentrate on anything. “I have seen enough life in my 20 years and I don’t think there is anything left for me to see,” the SI said quoting Siddharth.

In February this year, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student M Anirdhya of the same campus died in a similar way by jumping off the terrace of a six-storied hostel building on the campus.