Actor Vijay Deverakonda grilled by ED in money laundering case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

The Liger actor was questioned regarding the money laundering case, they said.

After coming out of the ED office, Deverakonda told reporters that the agency sought some clarifications from him.

"I was inside for 12 hours. They (ED) sought some clarifications. They were doing their job," he said adding "there are no allegations…some clarifications that's it."

"You (fans) love me so much. Because of the popularity out of that love some inconvenience crops up. And this is one of them. It's an experience. It's life. I did my duty when I was called. I came and answered the questions. That's what I have to say," Deverakonda said.

When asked if he has been asked to appear again for questioning, the actor replied in the negative.

Earlier on November 18, the ED had reportedly questioned Liger director Puri Jagannath, and producer Charmme Kaur regarding the film's finances. Deverakonda , the Hyderabad-born actor, debuted with the 2011 Telugu film Nuvvila and shot to nationwide fame with the 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy.