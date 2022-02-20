After AIADMK's complains, repolls in 7 polling stations

After AIADMK's complaint, repoll ordered in 7 polling stations

The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 20 2022, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 18:08 ist
Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts.

In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth (Washermenpet) under Ward 51 and another polling station (Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar) in Ward 179.

Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam muncipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said.

The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.

The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu. 

