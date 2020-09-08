AIMIM stays away from resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for P V Narasimha Rao

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party on Tuesday stayed away from the Telangana assembly session which passed a resolution in support of Bharat Ratna for late prime minister P V Narasimha Rao.

The Chandrasekhar Rao government, which is celebrating PV’s birth centenary beginning 28 June, has also proposed that the former PM’s portrait and statue be installed in the Parliament house.

Except for the AIMIM, a party with seven MLAs, all other parties—the Congress, the BJP have supported the proposal to confer the highest honour of the country on PV.

The party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is an ally of the ruling TRS in Telangana.

“AIMIM party has decided to boycott today's proceedings in Telangana legislative assembly and council. Our party cannot support the resolution and discussion on centenary celebrations of Late P V Narasimha Rao,” the party said in a message.

The AIMIM alleges that the then PM Rao’s complacent approach in dealing with the prevalent situation in Ayodhya in December 1992 as leading to the Babri Masjid demolition.

“As prime minister, Rao failed to protect Babri Masjid from demolition and his communal politics is well-known,” AIMIM said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The party had refused to express sympathies and walked out when the then Andhra Pradesh assembly was adopting a resolution condoling the death of PV (1921-2004).

AMIM is also not in support of the PV centenary celebrations the TRS government is organising in a grand manner with national, international events.

CM Rao has declared PV as the pride of Telangana.

“PV’s centenary is an extraordinary event in the history of India. While Jawaharlal Nehru is the maker of modern India and PV is the maker of global India. PV’s vision has transformed the lifestyle of Indians – this fact should be accepted by everyone,” CM Rao said while moving the resolution.

Rao also credited PV, born in a landlord’s family in Telangana, for the land reforms brought in 1972 when he was the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh.