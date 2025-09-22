<p>Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who has been in the eye of a storm following his 'exaggerated celebration' after completing his half-century against India in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup </a>cricket tie, said his "brain fade' moment act was a 'heat of the moment' incident and there was nothing sinister about it.</p><p>It may be recalled that after clobbering Indian spinner Axar Patel for a six which helped him reaching his fifty during the Supers 4s tie at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 21), Farhan celebrated by pointing his bat in a wierd manner which resembled more like a shooting scene from a warzone rather a than a customary celebration on the 22-yard strip.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan blown away by Abhishek Sharma storm in Dubai as India ease to six-wicket victory.<p>With the picture of his animated gesture going viral on social media, the 29-year-old himself sought to clarify that too much must not be read into it and that it was just a sign of 'aggression'</p><p>"That (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I don't do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that. And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play," said the flamboyant opener when asked about the controversial gesture in the pre-match presser against Sri Lanka.</p><p>After the loss to India, Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in a must-win Supers 4s tie at Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on venue on Tuesday (September 24)</p><p>On a normal day, Farhan's celebrations would have gone noticed. </p><p>People saw the lighter side of Javed Miandad mimicking Kiran More during a crucial World Cup tie Down Under in 1992 and did not give any political overtones. </p><p>But things have changed so dramatically as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">India vs Pakistan </a>diplomatic ties are at its lowest ebb following the Pahalgam attack. The diplomatic fallout has spilled on to the sporting arena too as nowadays before a cricket match, the talk is more about missiles and bayonets rather than the willow and the cherished red cherry. </p><p>It was just not Farhan who created a furore on Sunday.</p>.Please don’t call Indo-Pak matches a rivalry: Suryakumar Yadav.<p>Fast bowler Harris Rauf also was in the news for all wrong reasons. Fielding on the boundary ropes he was repeatedly taunted by Virat Kohli chants (the ex-Indian captain had taken him to cleaners during their T20 World Cup tie Down Under in 20222) to which he replied with a proactive fighter jet gesture, which a section of media interpreted to be an indication that vindicates Pakistan's 'false' claim of gunning down six Indian Air Force aircrafts during the Operation Sindoor in May. </p><p>Right from start, the ongoing Asia Cup has been marred by controversies. The refusal of Indian captain Suryakumar and players to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, the demand of Pakistan Cricket Board to remove ICC match referee (which the game's global governing body denied), Pakistan's drama just before the match against the UAE have all kind of tarnished the image of the sport once known as the 'Gentleman's Game'. </p><p>Gestures from Farhan and Rauf have added insult to injury as the tournament reaches its business end. </p>