Alert sounded across all districts in Kerala as Covid-19 cases rise

Covid-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.
In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.
She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.
Also Read | Daily case count low, but Bengaluru's Covid TPR continues to surge
"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of Covid-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.
She said the districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance.
A high-level meeting, chaired by George, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.
