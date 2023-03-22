Alert sounded across Kerala as Covid-19 cases rise

Alert sounded across all districts in Kerala as Covid-19 cases rise

The districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 22 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 15:57 ist
Kerala reported 172 cases on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Covid-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.

Also Read | Daily case count low, but Bengaluru's Covid TPR continues to surge

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of Covid-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

She said the districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance.

A high-level meeting, chaired by George, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
health
Healthcare
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

 