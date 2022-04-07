All Andhra ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

All 24 ministers of Andhra Pradesh resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

CM Jaganmohan Reddy has gone for a complete revamp of the Cabinet to induct leaders who have been waiting in the wings

All 24 Ministers of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday submitted their resignation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the proposed reorganisation of the Council of Ministers.

The incumbent Ministers put in their papers at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said. They remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.

The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted here on April 11.

The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added.

