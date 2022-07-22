Allegations of protocol violation by Kerala ex-minister

Allegations of protocol violations by Kerala former minister

Jaleel reacted that he only sought veracity of the news and also denied the allegations of shady deals

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 22 2022, 04:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 04:44 ist
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh alleged that former minister and CPM MLA K T Jaleel had made protocol violations by directly communicating with the UAE consul general in Kerala and was also having shady deals with the former consul general.

A letter said to be sent by Jaleel to the UAE consul general seeking action against a Malayalam daily with editions in UAE for carrying reports on Malayalis dying due to Covid in Gulf countries.

Jaleel reacted that he only sought veracity of the news and also denied the allegations of shady deals.

Swapna raised the allegations against Jaleel in an affidavit filed before the High Court as part of her plea to quash a conspiracy case registered against her. The case was registered on the basis of a petition of Jaleel after she raised allegations against the Chief Minister recently.

Swapna Suresh
India News
Kerala
Gold smuggling case

