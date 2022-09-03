Explore joint solution for water dispute: Amit Shah

Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute

The disputes include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Krishna dispute involving Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 03 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 16:59 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues.

In his address at the 30th southern zonal council meet held here and attended by chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of southern states and union territories, he also asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues, an official release here said.

"The Union Home Minister called on all States of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to the sharing of waters," he said.

Inter-state river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Krishna river water sharing dispute involving Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"In the 30th meeting of Southern Zonal Council held at Thiruvananthapuram today, total 26 issues were discussed, 9 issues were resolved, 17 issues were reserved for further consideration out of which 9 issues are related to reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh," the release said.

Shah urged "Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues," it added.

India News
Amit Shah
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Andhra Pradesh
river cauvery
river krishna

