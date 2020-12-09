An unwelcome guest? Crocodile enters house in Kerala

A family staying close to the Athirappilly tourist spot at Thrissur district in Kerala had an unexpected guest on Wednesday morning -- a crocodile.

Atthirappilly, a known eco-tourism spot and about 55 km from Thrissur city, is frequented by tourists. It is known for its waterfalls.

Right from the early hours of Wednesday, the family of Sabu alias Sajan, staying close to the Chalakudy river, had been hearing noises in their courtyard. The family was under the impression that it would be monkeys or stray dogs. But when Sabu's wife opened the door at around 5.30 am, she was shocked to see a crocodile in their courtyard.

She immediately alerted Sabu. The efforts of Sabu and some local people to chase away the crocodile back to the nearby river did not yield any result as the crocodile was resisting their bids aggressively. They then alerted the nearby forest officials.

A team of forest officials, assisted by local people, managed to trap the crocodile using a snare with rope and pulled the crocodile into the river.

Sabu's family comprising his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter are staying in the house. Sabu said it was a narrow escape as his grandchild plays in the courtyard regularly. Luckily, his wife spotted the crocodile first.

Range forest officer of the locality T Ajikumar told DH that crocodiles were frequently spotted in the locality and hence tourists were not allowed to enter the river. He said that the crocodile was around ten years of age. Generally, it would not attack humans. But in case of it faced attack from humans, the reptile would resist the attack aggressively, he said.

Meanwhile, a section of local people alleged that many tourists, especially youths, who visit the areas enter the river flouting the restrictions.