Andhra CM starts week-long plot distribution scheme for poor women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday kicked off a week-long programme to distribute housing plots for 50,793 eligible poor women at Venkatapalem village in Guntur district under Amaravati area.

Documents for plots worth up to Rs 10 lakh will be given away, including photographing and geo-tagging each of the beneficiary in their own plot, spread across 25 layouts covering 1,400 acres in Tadikonda and Mangalagiri Assembly constituencies.

"This festival of distributing lands to 50,000 families is a legendary moment in the history of the state as well as the country as the state government took up a long legal fight to give land to the poor by even going up to the Supreme Court. We are witnessing this moment right here in Amaravati," Reddy said in a video link shared by the state government.

In a symbolic gesture, he distributed the house documents to a few women beneficiaries.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister said many opponents tried to ensure this event does not take place but they failed.

Terming these 'pattas' (land deeds) not just as mere land documents, the Chief Minister said they are also "social justice documents", adding that from today Amaravati will be a "social Amaravati" for all.