AP govt extends support to farmers for Bharat Bandh

Andhra govt extends support to farmers call for Bharat Bandh

The state government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon

PTI
PTI, Machilipatnam (AP),
  • Sep 26 2021, 05:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 05:18 ist
YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared full support to the Bharat Bandh on September 27 led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, and also to workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant, state Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government, including the YSR Congress, will support the concerns of farmers and steel plant workers.

Nani told reporters that the state government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon.

He also said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he is completely opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Farmers firm on bandh; Karnataka govt promises normalcy

The minister appealed for a peaceful protest in the Bandh.

Left parties, Congress and Telugu Desam Party have already extended their support for the Bharat Bandh.

Andhra Pradesh
India News
farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
Indian Politics
Bharat Bandh

