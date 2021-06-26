Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary granted extension

  • Jun 26 2021, 20:03 ist
The Central government on Saturday granted a three-month extension in service to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das. The 1987 batch IAS officer is due for retirement on June 30 on attaining the age of superannuation.

The state government, however, wrote to the Centre last month requesting that Das services be extended by three months from July 1 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The Department of Personnel and Training issued an order today accepting the request and granting the extension to Das.

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary would continue in office till September 30.

Official sources said the State government is seeking to bring back 1985 batch IAS officer Reddy Subrahmanyam to the State cadre from Central deputation. Subrahmanyam is now the Secretary in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Indications are that Subrahmanyam would be made the Chief Secretary to succeed Das.

The Jagan government overlooked Subrahmanyam in December last year while appointing Das, an officer two years junior, as the State Chief Secretary.

