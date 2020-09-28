Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan writes to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for late singing legend SPB

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has sought the Bharat Ratna award for late singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The illustrious playback singer, music composer, actor breathed his last on Friday in a hospital in Chennai after battling Covid-19 and other ailments for over 50 days.

On Monday, Reddy wrote to Modi listing out SPB’s achievements in a distinguished career of over five decades, making the case for the conferment of the highest civilian honor posthumously on SPB.

SP Balu was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. In 2016, SPB was honored with the Silver Peacock Medal as the Indian Film Personality of the year.

“As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer Bharat Ratna award upon him. This will be the highest recognition of his remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in our memory forever,” Reddy stated.

Music stalwarts MS Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan, Bhimsen Joshi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Lata Mangeshkar were earlier conferred the Bharat Ratna by the government of India.

“Our state – Andhra Pradesh – is fortunate for being the birthplace (Nellore) of the great music maestro SP Balasubrahmanyam,” the CM said. “His untimely departure not only caused much distress to fans, celebrities in India but has also affected the international music fraternity.”

SPB has sung over 40,000 tracks in his mother tongue Telugu and Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and other languages. He won six national film awards as the best male playback singer, 25 Nandi awards from the Andhra Pradesh government for his work in the Telugu cinema, and numerous such awards from other states too like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

The unending saga of his staggering achievements goes beyond music. With his unparalleled talent SPB has lifted compositions to sublime levels, Reddy said.

On Sunday, Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Jaganmohan Reddy government to establish a music university in Nellore and institute a national award in commemoration of Balasubrahmanyam.