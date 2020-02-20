Anti-CAA stir site turns marriage venue for Muslim couple in Tamil Nadu

Muslim couple ties the knot at anti-CAA venue in TN

A Muslim couple entered into wedlock amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act here by over 1,000 people, including women, on Thursday.

The ceremony took place under a canopy erected at the protest venue at Aathupalam and was witnessed by the protesters, who have been on a sit-in since Wednesday seeking withdrawal of the CAA, proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

The marriage was solemnised by an Imam, with the bride Reshma and groom Abdul Kalam exchanging vows amid slogans against the new law. Family members and those present at the venue blessed the couple.

